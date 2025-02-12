"F**k y'all" - Jared Cannonier defends Sean Strickland's performance against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 with fierce message for critics 

Jared Cannonier recently came out in support of Sean Strickland after his loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312. According to Cannonier, killing or being killed inside the octagon are merely chatter since MMA fans aren't paying fighters to do so, instead, they want the best matchups amongst elite fighters, which happened in the main event of this past weekend's PPV event.

Strickland was unable to regain his middleweight title back as he was outclassed by du Plessis in every aspect at UFC 312, losing the fight via unanimous decision. The American ended up taking a lot of flak from the entire MMA world because of his earlier statements about giving it his all in the octagon, that many believed he didn't fulfill.

In a recent interview with MMA Today, Cannonier gave his take on Strickland facing the heat. The former title challenger stated that, given how tough of an opponent du Plessis is, 'Tarzan' displayed his resilience, saying:

Trending

''It sounds good, 'to the death', it does sound good but Sean Strickland won't walk into a wood chipper either...he scored up against a guy who can throw hard, we've seen the shots he was throwing...you can feel the intent, the energy behind it. Everybody is mad at him because they want to see him walk in and either kill or be killed...but umm, F*ck y'all."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jared Cannonier's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Cannonier and Strickland have previously met each other at UFC Vegas 66 in 2022, where 'The Killa Gorilla' prevailed via split decision.

Cannonier is currently on a two-fight losing streak. In his most recent MMA outing at UFC Vegas 96, the 40-year-old faced Caio Borralho and suffered a unanimous decision defeat. He is now scheduled to take on Gregory Rodrigues this weekend in the main event of UFC Vegas 102.

Din Thomas blasts Sean Strickland after his loss at UFC 312

MMA analyst Din Thomas was one of the many who were disappointed with Sean Strickland's performance against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312.

During the post-fight show, Thomas bashed Strickland, saying:

''We just have to admit it now – we have to admit it: Sean Strickland is not who he says he is. He’s not who he says he is. We want him to be something. He wants to be something. But he’s not that guy. He’s not the guy who’s going to go to the death. ‘To the death.’''

Check out Din Thomas' comments below (0:28):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.