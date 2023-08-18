"F**king stinky guy" - Andrew Schulz advises Sean O'Malley to "wash more" after sparring ahead of UFC 292

Sean O'Malley recently hosted popular comedian Andrew Schulz for a sparring session ahead of his UFC 292 bout against Aljamain Sterling.

Unsurprisingly, Schulz had a hard time keeping up with the elite fighter, and the comedian was left huffing and puffing for air by the time the training session was over.

Speaking to the camera crew after the sparring, Schulz explained just how hard it was to keep up with O'Malley. However, the comedian didn't stop there. In a light-hearted rant, Andrew Schulz joked that O'Malley's lack of hygiene caught him off guard. He said:

"That was f*****g insane. He is just so fast and so long... He also smells horrible. He is a f*****g stinky guy, you know. And any time he opened up his legs for a kick, I felt this... Brie cheese just wafting in my direction. I think that was a distraction point for him for sure. I think he should wash more. 'Shower' Sean O'Malley, I think that's what we need to change the name to."

Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley betting odds

When Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley was still in the works, BetOnline had pegged 'Funk Master' as a -240 favorite against the +205 underdog O'Malley.

However, with the fight now a day away, Sterling has furthered his position as the favorite. Per a report by BetMGM, the reigning bantamweight champion is a -275 favorite for the bout, with 'Sugar' slipping at +210.

This means a $1000 bet on Sterling can potentially result in a payout of $1363.64, while the same wager on O'Malley can fetch users a greater payout of $3100 if 'Sugar' gets his hand raised.

'Funk Master' hasn't tasted defeat in six years and holds a record of 23-3. He is on a nine-fight win streak and most recently clinched a split-decision victory over former two-division champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 288.

Sean O'Malley is also flying high in his UFC career. He is on a five-fight undefeated streak and holds a record of 16-1 with one no-contest. In his most recent fight at UFC 280, 'Sugar' clinched a split-decision victory over former champion Petr Yan.

