Fabricio Andrade is extremely confident ahead of his rematch with John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video.

With the vacant bantamweight world championship on the line, Andrade took a lot from their first meeting, during which he was able to control the majority of the fight and hurt his opponent several times.

Whilst he still received a lot of praise for his performance against Lineker the first time around, Andrade’s victory slipped away from him following an unintentional low blow that his opponent couldn’t continue from.

Going into ONE Fight Night 7 on February 24, Fabricio Andrade has the opportunity to once again prove that he is the better fighter. This time, he will also look to leave with the world championship wrapped around his waist.

In his pre-event interview, ‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“I think this is the fight for me to make a statement. The first fight was good, but I don't believe I performed at my best. Coming to this fight is my chance to make [winning over] John Lineker look easy. As I do that, it's going to be a huge statement, and people are going to keep talking about this fight for a long time.”

Fabricio Andrade says John Lineker is feeling the pressure ahead of highly anticipated rematch

Whilst Fabricio Andrade’s confidence has only gone up since the events of ONE on Prime Video 3, he doesn’t believe that the same can be said for his opponent John Lineker.

The former champion's first meeting with Andrade was far from the finest night of his career. After being stripped of his world championship for missing weight, Lineker was largely outmatched for the majority of the fight, something that could be a huge psychological factor going into their rematch.

In Fabricio Andrade’s pre-event interview ahead of ONE Fight Night 7 on February 24, he spoke about how he believes Lineker is feeling ahead of their rematch. ‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“His head won't be in a good place. We are a few days away from the fight. He knows what is in front of him. So, of course, he's afraid, and I don't know what is happening inside his head. But the fact that he didn't show up today [for the interview] and that he's saying this or that doesn't make sense. Again, we can try to understand what is happening to him right now."

It may seem that Fabricio Andrade just needs to replicate his performance in the first fight in order to get his hand raised. Meanwhile, there’s a lot of questions surrounding how John Lineker will approach this fight and whether he can make the right adjustments to make it a closer contest.

