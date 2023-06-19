Fabricio Andrade back in the gym looking ready for next fight: “We just keep evolving”

Fabricio Andrade has already proven himself to be the best bantamweight in the division. What’s even scarier is that he still continues to get better and better.

The 25-year old ‘Wonder Boy’ exploded onto the global stage with a run of impressive performances inside the circle, demonstrating his accurate and lethal striking to earn himself a title shot off the back of five straight victories.

At ONE Fight Night 7 in February this year, Andrade corrected the mistakes that he made in his first fight with John Lineker to leave the iconic Lumpinee Stadium as the ONE bantamweight world champion.

Between his two fights with former champ Lineker, Andrade proved how much his game is evolving, especially after learning some vital lessons the first time around.

After rushing himself at ONE on Prime Video 3, it was Andrade’s knee strike that ended the fight in a no contest but in their rematch, he remained composed and calculated throughout.

Preparing for his first title defense, Fabricio Andrade posted this video of his current training camp, hitting the pads out in Thailand as he continues to grow as a martial artist:

Having remained patient whilst Lineker and Andrade settled the score from their first meeting, Filipino contender Stephen Loman has been waiting in the wings for his shot at the world championship.

Presenting a completely different challenge to John Lineker, their meeting will be another opportunity for Andrade to prove that he can compete with anyone in the world wherever the fight takes place.

