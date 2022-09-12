“The run is over” - Fabricio Andrade bent on ending John Lineker’s reign early

Brazilian fighter Fabricio Andrade will be looking to end John Lineker's reign when the two knockout artists face each other at ONE on Prime Video 3 on October 21, with the ONE bantamweight world championship on the line.

Riding a consecutive three-fight knockout streak, the 24-year-old 'Wonder Boy' shared on Instagram that he is looking to stop Lineker and take the bantamweight throne. He posted:

"The run is over!!! Oct 21st Lineker is in for a tough night #ONEround #ANDNEW."

'Hands of Stone' John Lineker captured the ONE bantamweight world championship earlier in 2022 when he knocked out record-setting world champion Bibiano Fernandes.

Andrade is on a seven-fight win streak with his three most recent victories being won by way of a first-round knockout. He will look to end the reign of John Lineker with his powerful striking.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Holy smokes. John Lineker is the champ. He just obliterated Bibiano Holy smokes. John Lineker is the champ. He just obliterated Bibiano https://t.co/DJGS8k1rmV

Fabricio Andrade looking to use his height and reach advantage

Brazil's Fabricio Andrade explained in an interview with ONE Championship that he will be able to stop Lineker in the first round by utilizing his height and reach advantage.

In the interview with ONE, 'Wonder Boy' said:

“He's a very short guy and I control the distance well. I believe I could control the distance well and use my knee to stop him. I'm sure this fight won't go past the first round. I'll knock him out or submit him in the first round.”

'Hands of Stone' had previously said that he was willing to fight Kwon Won Il in a world title defense. Andrade quickly took out the South Korean fighter in round 1 of their bout. The Brazilian then said that he would finish Lineker even faster. Andrade explained:

"I am the best bantamweight in the division and that's why he never chose to reply to me but he replied to Kwon and then I told him, 'I'm going to finish Kwon and I'm going to finish you next.’ Now he knows I'm coming for him and there is nowhere to hide, you know, I'm going to finish him. And maybe it's going to be faster than when I finished Kwon."

The two Brazilian knockout experts will get a chance to prove their worth against one another at ONE on Prime Video 3 on October 21. The ONE bantamweight world title is on the line as the unbeatable Lineker looks to defend his ONE gold against the unstoppable challenger Fabricio Andrade.

