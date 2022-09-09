“I can’t blame the man for running” - Fabricio Andrade throwing fire at John Lineker ahead of world title clash

Fabricio Andrade has been aiming to provoke 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker ahead of their clash for the ONE Bantamweight World Championship.

On Instagram, 'Wonder Boy' said that the bantamweight king Lineker has been running from him, and added that he will win the title with a knockout in the first round.

“2 long years on the hunt, but I can’t blame the man for running from me. I am actually happy he got to be [a] world champion before our fight. But I know, he knows, and the fans know it - John Lineker is going to sleep inside of a round, and now [it’s] just [a] matter of time! #ANDNEW #mainevent #wonderboy #onechampionship #oneonprimevideo3.”

Check out the Instagram post below:

The two fighters have been on consecutive knockout win streaks in ONE Championship. Brazil's Andrade has won all three of his last three bouts via first-round finishes. Similarly, the 32-year-old Lineker is on a three-fight win streak in ONE.

Most recently, Lineker won the ONE Bantamweight World Title when he knocked out record-setting former world champion Bibiano Fernanes in round two of their fight for the throne.

'Hands of Stone' Lineker will be looking to defend his world title against Andrade at ONE on Prime Video 3 scheduled for October 21.

Fabricio Andrade accuses John Lineker of being scared

The Brazilian-born fighter Fabricio Andrade has long been accusing 'Hands of Stone' Lineker of being scared to face him. Earlier this year, Andrade spoke to ONE and said:

"He is a chicken and is looking for an easy fight ... After I beat Kwon Won Il, it will be a pleasure to fight him and finish him in the first round. John Lineker has been ducking me for a long time."

Andrade defeated Kwon Won Il with a round-one KO. The bantamweight king is staying cool in light of this criticism. Lineker explained that he will do his talking inside the ONE circle. In an interview with ONE Championship, 'Hands of Stone' said:

“I don’t care about that. I like to respond inside the cage, in my own way, kicking [expletive]. But if they [ONE] think he’s worthy to fight for the belt, I’ll educate him, for sure.”

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Holy smokes. John Lineker is the champ. He just obliterated Bibiano Holy smokes. John Lineker is the champ. He just obliterated Bibiano https://t.co/DJGS8k1rmV

