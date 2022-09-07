Listen to John Lineker landing bombs on Troy Worthen, 'Pretty Boy' responds in the comments

ONE Bantamweight World Champion John Lineker packs some serious power in his hands. The Brazilian athlete earned his shot at the bantamweight crown by defeating American-born fighter Troy Worthen.

In the fight, 'Hands of Stone' landed some serious bombs en route to his round one TKO victory. On Instagram, the ONE Championship shared a clip from this bout where fans can hear clearly the impact of these powerful punches.

"Listen to John Lineker’s 'Hands of Stone!'"

'Pretty Boy' Worthen commented on the clip and left an emoji blowing a kiss:

After this bout, Lineker would face Bibiano Fernandes with the ONE Bantamweight World Championship on the line. Brazil's Fernandes set the record for the most World Title defenses in ONE Championship history with an impressive seven.

After trading shots against one another, 'Hands of Stone' earned the knockout in round two and walked away with ONE gold. The Brazilian-born fighter could possibly next look to defend his bantamweight crown against top contender 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade.

John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade trade barbs

The showdown for the bantamweight crown has not yet been booked. However, the two Brazilian athletes have already begun the war of words. John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade have been trading insults and indulging in trash talk against one another ahead of their World Title clash.

After his last knockout finish, Andrade said in the post-fight interview:

“Before this fight, [Lineker] already knew I was the toughest challenger. I am the best bantamweight in the division, and that’s why he never chose to reply to me. I told him, ‘I’m going to finish Kwon, and I’m going to finish you next'. Now he knows I’m coming for him, and there is nowhere to hide. I’m going to finish him, and maybe it’s going to be faster than how I finished Kwon."

In response, Lineker said that he does not really care but will still be happy to educate him in the cage.

“I’m getting used to this type of athlete who likes to promote fights by disrespecting opponents. It just goes to show that he’s a disrespectful guy to his opponents. He doesn’t have an ounce of education. He wants to promote fights in [the] wrong way. I don’t care about that. I like to respond inside the cage, in my own way, kicking [expletive]. But if they (ONE) think he’s worthy to fight for the belt, I’ll educate him, for sure.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting a showdown with the ONE Bantamweight World Championship on the line between 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker and 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade.

