Watch: John Lineker’s incredible head movement and reflexes

ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker is staying in the headlines with new footage of himself dodging fast hands with some rapid head movement and quick slips in training.

Impressed by the Brazilian world champion's boxing drills, fans took to the comments section of ONE's post to express their amazement.

One fan said:

"Lineker is the definition of boxing all day 😂"

Another wrote:

"So fast! I thought it was a boomerang 😂😂😂"

Watch John Lineker in action below:

John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker is one of the hardest punchers in all of mixed martial arts, with a long list of knockouts and finishes against the biggest names in his MMA career.

The Brazilian veteran has faced some of the best fighters in the business. He rolled and threw punches with the likes of T.J. Dillashaw, Marlon Vera, and Rob Font in the UFC. He came into ONE Championship with strong boxing and wrestling skills, and has since remained unstoppable with four straight victories, including his most recent world championship win over longtime king Bibiano ‘The Flash’ Fernandes.

This year at ONE: Lights Out, Lineker faced MMA veteran Fernandes for the bantamweight belt. Fernandes had fortified himself as one of the scariest and most dominant world champions to come out of ONE Championship. John Lineker, however, was not intimidated.

After an amazing first round which saw both fighters getting rocked by one another, ‘Hands of Stone’ finished the job with a stellar punch to the jaw, which knocked the Brazilian veteran out in round two.

John Lineker has yet to defend his belt, but rumors suggest he could possibly face another fellow Brazilian in Fabricio ‘ Wonder Boy’ Andrade next.

John Lineker says he’s not impressed with Fabricio Andrade

John Lineker said he’s not impressed with rising star Fabricio Andrade. While the world was up on their feet applauding Andrade’s first-round knockout win against No.2-ranked bantamweight contender Kwon Won Il, Lineker shrugged from the sidelines.

Reeling the energy from the crowd at ONE 158, Andrade made his callout for the Brazilian world champion.

Indifferent to Andrade, Lineker told ONE:

“To be very honest, I started to follow Fabrício just recently. What I saw in this fight [against Kwon] is that he knows how to focus. He managed to impose his strategy. I wasn’t impressed because he got a knockout. That can happen in [any] fight, especially between strikers. He’s a good fighter, but he didn’t impress me at all.”

With Lineker vs. Andrade on the horizon, ‘Hands of Stone’ keeps sharp in his home gym at Ocimar Costa in Brazil, waiting for the call.

