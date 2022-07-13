John Lineker's 'Hands of Stone' detonates on Bibiano Fernandes' chin in latest highlight reel

John Lineker’s famous moniker is more than just an ode to legendary boxer Roberto ‘Hands of Stone’ Duran. It’s a reflection of the shared power and aggression the two fighters possess. Just like Duran, Lineker’s awesome power is absolute, and can end any given fight instantly.

The Brazilian powerhouse is strength personified, and his fists contain enough dynamite to wipe out a small town – just ask Brazilian legend Bibiano Fernandes.

Lineker did what was deemed impossible. He knocked Fernandes out in the second round of their world title fight this past March at ONE: Lights Out to become the ONE bantamweight world champion. Up until that point, Fernandes had long reigned over the stacked division, and no one had come close to usurping ‘The Flash'.

However, Lineker is a different breed, and it shows in the way he fights.

In a recent video posted on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the Brazilian maulers are seen throwing bombs at each other during their world title clash. Eventually it was Lineker who connected with the biggest punch of the evening.

After ducking to throw a right hook to the body, Lineker exploded with a thunderous left hook that sent Fernandes into the shadow realm.

Watch the highlights of Lineker's fight with Fernandes and more:

The victory over Fernandes was Lineker’s fourth in the circle, and it was also his third knockout under the ONE Championship banner.

John Lineker sharpens his tools ahead of next world title defense

While there’s no official word yet, an intriguing matchup between John Lineker and fast-rising star, No.2 ranked bantamweight contender Fabricio Andrade, could already be in the works. The all-Brazil showdown is a highly anticipated clash between two absolute action stars.

It appears that Lineker is already trying to stay sharp for the potential showdown with ‘Wonder Boy'. Although no announcement has been made, fans are eagerly awaiting news of the champion's next world title defense.

Ever the professional, Lineker remains hard at work each day, waiting for the call to action. ONE Championship posted on Instagram how the Brazilian maintains the force in his punches.

The video features Lineker perfecting his lightning of a left hook, the same punch that felled Fernandes.

Meanwhile, Andrade has been calling out Lineker since he arrived in ONE Championship. The 24-year-old is currently riding a seven-fight winning streak, and could in fact be next in line to challenge for the bantamweight throne.

