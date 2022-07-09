Watch: Fabricio Andrade sharpens his tools in preparation for a potential clash with John Lineker

Following his first-round knockout of Kwon Won Il at ONE 158, Fabricio Andrade has been very vocal about his desire to face ONE’s reigning bantamweight world champion, John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker.

With his spectacular liver kick KO in June, ‘Wonder Boy’ remains unbeaten in the circle, winning five straight and his last seven-in-a-row overall. The victory pushed Andrade to the No.2 spot on ONE Championship’s bantamweight rankings—one behind the man Lineker beat to become the world champion, Bibiano Fernandes.

While ONE has not officially announced the eagerly anticipated clash, Fabricio Andrade has stayed busy in the gym preparing for the matchup, which at this point feels inevitable. ONE Championship recently shared a clip on Instagram of ‘Wonder Boy’ putting in work and sharpening his tools for his next dance in the circle.

Check out their post below:

In an interview with South China Morning Post, the colorful-haired combatant talked about a potential fight with ‘Hands of Stone’ and didn’t hold back, saying he would finish Lineker in the first round.

“He [John Lineker] can’t touch me… He’s 159 [lbs]. Like, he’s so small… I’m not just talking sh*t, I’m not disrespecting him. I’m saying what I believe: I’m gonna finish him in the first round, and that’s a fact. He knows it. He knows that I’m gonna finish him. That’s why he’s avoiding me.”

Fabricio Andrade says it will feel “amazing” to have a world championship wrapped around his waist

Fabricio Andrade has accused John Lineker of avoiding a fight with him. With their meeting all but guaranteed, 'Wonder Boy' was asked how it would feel to have the Bantamweight World Championship wrapped around his waist should he emerge victorious in a bout with Lineker. Speaking to SCMP, Andrade said:

“It’s amazing, amazing, that’s always what I have worked for my whole life, man, like… I haven’t been world champion yet, you know. So, I think that’s my main goal now. You know, I want to be a world champion.”

While John Lineker has never been one for trash-talking, he did take the opportunity to respond to Fabricio Andrade’s comments while speaking to ONEFC.com.

"I'm getting used to this type of athlete who likes to promote fights by disrespecting opponents. It just shows that he's a disrespectful guy to his opponents. He wants to promote fights in [the] wrong way. I like to respond inside the cage, in my way, kicking a**. But if they (ONE) think he's worthy of fighting for the belt, I'll surely educate him.”

Watch the video of Andrade's liver kick KO below:

