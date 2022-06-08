“Don’t go there to help him!” - Bibiano Fernandes reveals Adriano Moraes told him not to help Demetrious Johnson ahead of ONE 161

Bibiano Fernandes is torn between supporting his compatriot Adriano Moraes and a brother in Demetrious Johnson ahead of their upcoming rematch in August.

ONE Championship announced that Moraes vs. Johnson II will headline ONE 161, which is set to be broadcast live in US primetime on Friday, August 26. In an interview with SCMP MMA, Fernandes revealed that he was able to speak with Moraes, who asked him not to help out ‘Mighty Mouse’ if the American seeks his help.

Bibiano Fernandes said:

“You know something crazy? Adriano Moraes told me, ‘Bibi, don’t help DJ! Don’t go there to help him!’ I’m like, ‘oh, f***’ because DJ is still my brother, you know what I mean? I care for Adriano, but I don’t know, maybe I would come and help DJ.”

‘The Flash’ has been a regular fixture in Johnson’s training camps at AMC Pankration in the past to help him prepare for his fights even before the MMA legend joined ONE Championship. They have since forged a brotherhood that continued on after Johnson joined the biggest martial arts organization in the world.

Meanwhile, Fernandes also revealed that while his relationship with Moraes isn’t as close with Johnson, it’s common for Brazilian fighters to talk to each other because of their mutual respect:

“Brazilans always talk. We talk. Doesn’t matter. If you’re a Brazilian fighter, [even if] we don’t fight each other, we always respect everybody. I think it’s because [of the] culture right... We know if somebody’s good, we know if somebody’s bad.”

Watch the full interview below:

Bibiano Fernandes believes Demetrious Johnson has learned his lesson

Adriano Moraes scored arguably the biggest win of his career when he knocked out Demetrious Johnson in their first meeting last year. It was the first TKO loss in Johnson’s legendary career.

Bibiano Fernandes believes that Johnson must now have a better idea of what to expect from Moraes, and will assert his game more when they meet again at ONE 161:

“I think he will be more cautious, I think he will begin to try his wrestling more but Adriano is very big, you know. He’s a big guy for his weight class. I think it would be a very good fight.”

