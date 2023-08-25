Fabricio Andrade declares Stephen Loman as ‘the right opponent’ for next world title defense

Reigning ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade did not appreciate Stephen Loman’s criticism about him chasing two-sport supremacy instead of defending his belt.

Still, at the end of the day, ‘Wonderboy’ acknowledged the proud Filipino warrior as the rightful number-one contender once he returns to mixed martial arts, after settling business in his kickboxing detour.

The Brazilian fireball will look to become a double champion at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs Superbon on Prime Video on October 6 inside Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

Andrade will be taking on fellow ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty, live on US Primetime, for the chance to claim the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne.

The golden opportunity, of course, is too good to pass up, so we can’t really fault Andrade for taking this pitstop.

The 25-year-old made it clear that he’s not forgetting his responsibilities in MMA and will be ready for Loman in the near future.

Fabricio Andrade said in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

“Loman has, like I think 10 or 11 fight win streak. He was former champion in another promotion and he hasn’t lost in ONE. So I think he would be the most proper opponent for me to fight right now. I think right now he would be the right opponent for me in MMA.”

Watch the full interview:

Then again, Loman must also do his part for this blockbuster showdown to materialize.

Instead of waiting around for the champion, the Team Lakay star opted to stay active and accepted a risky duel with former bantamweight ruler John Lineker.

The heavy-handed bantamweights will trade leather at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs Ham on Prime Video at Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

If Loman beats ‘Hands of Stone’, in impressive fashion, no less, then a bout with Andrade will surely be next.

ONE Championship’s Amazon cards are available free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.