Fabricio Andrade on John Lineker’s ‘Hands of Stone’: “I can take it all day”

At ONE on Prime Video 3, Fabricio Andrade came within mere moments of accomplishing his dream of becoming a world champion.

Dominating his vacant world title fight with former champion, John Lineker, the fight came to a sudden end when Lineker couldn’t continue due to an unintentional foul.

While he didn’t get to lift the title over his head, the fight proved that all of Andrade’s confidence was well-placed, after his career best performance against a dangerous opponent.

At ONE Fight Night 7 earlier this year, he sealed the deal with another great performance inside the circle, stopping his fellow Brazilian late in the fight to win the title.

Though Andrade was still the better of the two on the night, Lineker delivered a far better performance than in their first fight, making the early rounds much more competitive. The striking of ‘Wonder Boy’ proved to be too fast and accurate for ‘Hands of Stone’ to deal with, but equally impressive was Andrade’s ability to take his opponent’s best shots.

Reflecting on their rematch during an appearance on the Honey Badger Hour Podcast on Spotify, Fabricio Andrade revealed that he had a plan in place to demoralize his opponent.

Confident that he could take Lineker’s power after their first meeting, ‘Wonder Boy’ wasn’t fazed by the challenges that Lineker’s ‘Hands of Stone’ brought as he successfully dispelled it in the fight.

He said:

“I can take it all day. I was just like ‘I was going to make him stop throwing’.”

John Lineker is set to return at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, where he will face Kim Jae Woong at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The entire card will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription this Friday on U.S. primetime.