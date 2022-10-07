Watch: Fabricio Andrade lands signature bodyshot knee to crumple Jeremy Pacatiw

The striking power of Brazil's Fabricio Andrade is well-feared by his opponents. The knockout king has earned most of his career victories by way of KO/TKO, which he will look to continue to earn the bantamweight throne.

With three KO wins in a row, the Tiger Muay Thai-trained Andrade has earned his place as the top contender for John Lineker's bantamweight crown. One of those knockouts was against the formerly highly ranked Jeremy Pacatiw. In the first round, a powerful knee to the body ended the fight quickly.

"Right on target 😳 Will Fabricio Andrade be able to dethrone bantamweight king John Lineker at ONE on Prime Video 3?"

With three first-round knockouts in a row, 'Wonder Boy' Andrade is a serious threat to the ONE bantamweight world champion 'Hands of Stone'. In the main event of ONE on Prime Video 3, the two knockout strikers will compete for the gold on October 21.

War of words between Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker

The 24-year-old Brazilian believes that he is already the best bantamweight in the world even without ONE gold. He wants to prove to the world that he is the rightful champion and he accused Lineker of being scared of him.

John Lineker said in an interview with ONE Championship that Andrade is disrespectful and 'Hands of Stone' wants to teach him a lesson. Speaking to ONE, the world champion said:

“I’m getting used to this type of athlete who likes to promote fights by disrespecting opponents. It just goes to show that he’s a disrespectful guy to his opponents. He doesn’t have an ounce of education. He wants to promote fights in [the] wrong way. I don’t care about that. I like to respond inside the cage, in my own way, kicking [expletive]. But if they [ONE] think he’s worthy to fight for the belt, I’ll educate him, for sure.”

Fabricio Andrade shared on Instagram that Lineker has never met a striker as skilled as 'Wonder Boy':

"I will bring a level of striking that you’ve never seen in your life, let’s see if you can keep your word."

