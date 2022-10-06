“What he sees after” - Fabricio Andrade sends hilarious warning to champion John Lineker

Brazilian 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade continued his war of words with ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker in a brand new Instagram post.

The Tiger Muay Thai-trained Andrade recently wrote:

"What Lineker sees before our fight vs what he sees after."

The 'before' photo is of the 24-year-old Andrade being announced ahead of their match. The 'after' photo is of a hospital bed. 'Wonder Boy' is confident that he can knock out the reigning bantamweight king.

Fabricio Andrade is undefeated in ONE Championship, with his most recent three wins being earned by way of first-round knockouts. Across his MMA career, the Brazilian has won 75% of his fights via stoppage. He plans to knock out Lineker and take the throne when the two meet.

The two Brazilian KO artists are booked to square off in the ONE circle for the ONE on Prime Video 3 headliner on October 21. This event will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video a US primetime.

Is Fabricio Andrade becoming the best fighter in ONE Championship?

24-year-old Brazilian striker Fabricio Andrade has long been calling out John Lineker. 'Hands of Stone' picked up the ONE bantamweight world championship when he stopped Bibiano Fernandes earlier this year. Since then, Andrade has been demanding a fight, even claiming that Lineker is scared of him.

Andrade is confident he will take the prestigious world title for himself and also claims that he is the best fighter in ONE Championship, even without ONE gold. In an interview with the promotion, he said:

“I believe the best MMA fighter in the ONE Championship right now is me. And the best striker too. Nobody did what I’ve been doing. Three first-round knockouts, making tough fights look easy."

ONE Championship has some incredible talent on its roster across multiple weight classes and disciplines, such as MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling. Andrade says that regardless of divisions, he is the best fighter in ONE.

The Brazilian athlete continued:

“No one has done this so far in the ONE Championship, so it proves that I am on a different level than every other athlete. And not just in my division, but I’m on a different level if we look at all the divisions in the ONE Championship.”

