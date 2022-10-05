“Lineker is not going to see the second round” - Fabricio Andrade looks strong and sharp in new training clip

Surging bantamweight contender Fabricio Andrade is just weeks away from the biggest fight of his mixed martial arts career. On October 21st, ‘Wonder Boy’ steps into the circle against reigning bantamweight world champion, John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker.

As his name suggests, John Lineker has had a prolific career knocking out opponents. Oh his 35 career victories, he has scored an incredible 17 by way of knockout, including his last three appearances under the ONE Championship banner. Despite those credentials, Fabricio Andrade is far from scared of Lineker’s striking.

The Brazilian contender shared a brief video clip of himself hitting the pads in preparation for the world title headliner later this month with the caption:

“Lineker is not going to see the second round! #18days #oneround #ANDNEW”

With five straight wins and knockouts in his last three outings, Fabricio Andrade is feeling as confident as ever. Lineker, like Andrade, is undefeated in ONE Championship.

Fabricio Andrade says he’s called for a fight with John Lineker for years

After calling for a fight with John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker for years, the time has finally come for Fabricio Andrade to get his crack at the knockout artist. Perhaps it was fate that willed the fight not to come to fruition until ONE Championship gold hung in the balance. In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Andrade shared his frustration:

"I have been calling out this guy [Lineker] for more than two years now. Even before he was the champion I wanted the fight him. And after he won the title, I beat Jeremy, you know, we have the same record in ONE Championship."

‘Wonder Boy’ continued:

"I asked to fight him and he don't reply. But when Kwon challenged him he was really fast and accept. So that really annoyed me because it showed that he's looking for easy opponents... If you are the champion you should be prepared to defend your title against the best guys, and everyone knows I'm the best guy."

Andrade’s time to wait is almost over. In just a few short weeks, he will throw hands with ‘Hands of Stone’ to determine who truly is the best bantamweight in ONE Championship at ONE on Prime Video 3.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far