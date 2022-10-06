WATCH: When KO punchers Fabricio Andrade and Li Kai Wen met in the circle

If you want to see an all-out MMA slugfest from start to finish, watch Fabricio Andrade's furious war against Li Kai Wen in 2021. The unbelievable fight between the two knockout artists at ONE: Winter Warriors 2 introduced Andrade as a force to be reckoned with in the ONE bantamweight division.

It was 'Wonder Boy' vs. 'The Underdog'. Li was riding a four-fight win streak, including three straight knockouts. Meanwhile, Andrade hadn't lost in almost three years coming into the fight and was coming off impressive back-to-back wins. Right away, the two didn't give each other a chance to breathe as they both threw fight-ending shots.

Li broke the toe-to-toe slugfest momentarily as he shot for a takedown and engaged in a clinch battle with Andrade. However, it didn't take long for the two to return to winging sledgehammers at each other. Andrade was favoring distance strikes more like jabs, straights, and kicks. Li, on the other hand, favored powerful hooks in the pocket.

Soon enough, Andrade hit one of his trademark stepping knee strikes to the body. The shot to Li's abdomen immediately hurt him, and Andrade went for the kill. Li was so concerned about protecting his body that he had forsaken his head - of which Andrade took advantage by connecting with a head kick.

From there, 'Wonder Boy' finished the night by connecting with a few more punches for a marvelous TKO win.

Watch the full fight below:

Fabricio Andrade will face John Lineker for the ONE bantamweight world title at ONE on Prime Video 3

After an impressive five-fight winning streak in ONE Championship, Fabricio Andrade will finally get his first shot at gold. His bout with his equally hard-hitting rival, ONE bantamweight king John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker, will serve as the main event of ONE on Prime Video 3 on October 21.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Fabricio Andrade spoke about his fateful meeting with Lineker as an inevitable clash brewing for years. After securing his world title shot by stopping Kwon Won Il with a devastating liver kick, Andrade said:

“I knew it was only a matter of time if I keep doing what I’ve been doing - putting guys out in the first round. It was only a matter of time for the opportunity to come, and I’ve been waiting for that.”

Once Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker debuted in ONE Championship, it seemed like they were destined to destroy their way to the top of the mountain. They've been producing knockouts and finishes left and right, and a clash between the two will surely make for fireworks.

