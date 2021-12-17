Kairat Akhmetov dominates Danny Kingad on the ground to earn a unanimous decision win at ONE: Winter Warriors II

ONE: Winter Warriors II delivered fireworks inside the MMA cage. Team Lakay fighters went 2-2 in their bouts, Murad Ramazanov remained undefeated and former champion Vitaly Bigdash made a successful return to ONE Championship.

In the main event, Kairat Akhmetov used his ground game early in the fight against Danny Kingad. The strategy seemed to work for 'The Kazakh' and he stuck with it as the fight progressed.

However, the contest was not completely without scares for the Kazakh flyweight. In the third round, he absorbed a few strikes from the Filipino but held on to earn a unanimous decision victory.

Kwon Won Il was emotional after his bout at ONE: Winter Warriors II, an upset victory over Kevin Belingon in a bantamweight scrap. He used a left hook to the body to score a knockout. 'Pretty Boy' is now on a three-fight win streak, while the result was Belingon's fourth consecutive loss.

Meanwhile, Vitaly Bigdash made a successful return after being away from the sport since December 2018. In a catchweight bout (95 kg), the former middleweight champion showed no ring rust, dominating Fan Rong and submitting him in the third round with a guillotine choke.

Former welterweight champion Zebaztian Kadestam's winless streak is now at three following his defeat to Murad Ramazanov via unanimous decision. It was Ramazanov's third win in ONE Championship and his MMA record now stands at an unblemished 11-0.

Elsewhere, Stephen Loman made the perfect debut at ONE: Winter Warriors II. In a bantamweight bout, Loman scored a first-round knockout over No. 3-ranked bantamweight Yusup Saadulaev with an overhand left to the face.

The opening bout on the main card of One: Winter Warriors II saw a one-sided bantamweight fight. Jhanlo Sangiao went to work early, throwing hard kicks and punches against Paul Lumihi.

'The Machine' scored a takedown at the 4:16 mark of the first round and it didn't take long for him to execute a rear-naked choke to secure his first win in ONE Championship.

_______________________________________________________________

ONE: Winter Warriors II lead card sees some serious action

The lead card of ONE: Winter Warriors II was also fun and competitive. Arian Sadikovic scored a unanimous decision win over the resilient Mustapha Haida in their kickboxing matchup in the lightweight division.

The first two fights at ONE: Winter Warriors II witnessed a pair of devastating first-round knockouts.

Fabricio Andrade's knees and punches were too much for Li Kai Wen. The Chinese fighter was stopped with 19 seconds left in the first round.

In a Muay Thai bout, Joseph Lasiri stopped Asahi Shinagawa with more than a minute left in the opening round. He landed a right hand to the face, followed by a knee to the body to close the show.

_______________________________________________________________

Official Results for ONE: Winter Warriors II

Main Card

MMA - Flyweight: Kairat Akhmetov def. Danny Kingad via Unanimous Decision

MMA - Bantamweight: Kwon Won Il def. Kevin Belingon via KO (Punch to the Body) (0:52 of Round 2)

MMA - Catchweight: Vitaly Bigdash def. Fan Rong via Submission (Guillotine Choke) (0:41 of Round 3)

MMA - Welterweight: Murad Ramazanov def. Zebaztian Kadestam via Unanimous Decision

MMA - Bantamweight: Stephen Loman def. Yusup Saadulaev via TKO (Punches) (4:09 of Round 1)

MMA - Bantamweight: Jhanlo Mark Sangiao def. Paul Lumihi via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) (1:41 of Round 1)

Lead Card

Kickboxing - Lightweight: Arian Sadikovic def. Mustapha Haida via Unanimous Decision

MMA - Bantamweight: Fabricio Andrade def. Li Kai Wen via TKO (Punches) (4:41 of Round 1)

Muay Thai - Strawweight: Joseph Lasiri def. Asahi Shinagawa via KO (Punch and Knee) (2:05 of Round 1)

Edited by Harvey Leonard