Fabricio Andrade not letting go of historic chance at kickboxing gold: “I got to take it and make the most out of it”

Fabricio Andrade knew the obstacles he had to break through to get to ONE Championship, and that’s why he’s not letting any opportunity pass him by.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion will face ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in a historic superfight at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3.

The two world champions will contend for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown in Bangkok, Andrade said in an interview with The MMA Superfan that he went to extreme lengths preparing for Haggerty.

He said:

“ONE is dominating the kickboxing and Muay Thai [scene], and now I have the opportunity to become a world champion in a promotion like this. That is not an opportunity that many people are going to have, you know, so I got to take it and make the most out of it and train harder.”

Andrade could become the first MMA fighter in ONE Championship to hold two world titles in as many sports.

He can also become the third male fighter to simultaneously hold two world titles after former ONE strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and reigning ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel.

While some observers believe Andrade is at a disadvantage against Haggerty, the Brazilian no doubt has what it takes to bring the fight to the British superstar.

Before he transitioned to mixed martial arts, Andrade was a successful kickboxer and Muay Thai fighter with an impressive record of 40-3.

ONE Fight Night 16 is ONE Championship’s 11th Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Andrade's entire interview below: