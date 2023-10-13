Fabricio Andrade sheds light on inferiority complex in the past: “I felt hopeless”

With his instantly recognisable self-confidence, you may not assume that Fabricio Andrade has had to build his success out of absolutely nothing.

Since debuting with ONE Championship in 2020, there has been no doubt that the Brazilian striker has established himself as one of the must-watch fighters on the roster.

Delivering highlight-reel finishes or striking clinics each time that he steps on the global stage of the organization, the 26-year-old is poetry in motion when he’s taking his opponents apart on the feet.

That being said, his trajectory in his career and in life has not been as plain sailing as some of his performances under the biggest and brightest lights.

Seeing him finally be crowned the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion at ONE Fight Night 7, the emotion poured out of Andrade having finally reached a point that was just a dream at one point in his life.

Through all of the tough times and struggles in his life, dedication to martial arts has helped pull him out of it and through to the other side.

At ONE Fight Night 16, he will look to build on his accomplishments and personal journey with the opportunity to become a two-sport titleholder in ONE Championship.

On November 3 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Fabricio Andrade will compete in his first striking-only match-up inside the circle.

Meeting bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Jonathan Haggerty, the two kingpins will clash in the main event with the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship on the line.

Ahead of the biggest fight of his career to date, ‘Wonder Boy’ reflected on his earlier life in an interview with ONE Championship:

“I suffered a lot from inferiority problems. Coming from a very simple family and not being able to have what I wanted, I remember that at various times I felt hopeless, not knowing what my future would be.”

Stepping inside the circle with a world class striker, all of the hard work, difficult times and toughness that it has given him will get poured into Andrade’s performance on fight night.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.