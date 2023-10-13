‘Troubled’ Fabricio Andrade says Muay Thai veered him to the right path: “The sport changed my life”

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade is arguably one of the brightest young talents in mixed martial arts today.

While he’s now considered a global superstar under the ONE banner, his life could have easily taken a dark turn had he stayed in his previous environment and not dedicated his time to combat sports.

‘Wonderboy’ recently spoke with ONE Championship and candidly revealed the hardships he endured at a young age in the outskirts of Fortaleza, Brazil.

Andrade revealed he experienced crippling poverty in an impoverished small town where gangs, drugs, and violence were the norm.

Instead of succumbing to the pressures of his surroundings, the 25-year-old Brazilian opted to channel his energy to better himself through Muay Thai. Ultimately, that choice became his way out and allowed him to make something out of himself.

The Tiger Muay Thai and Evolve MMA standout shared:

“I started to get good at Muay Thai. Everyone praised me, and it motivated me every day."

He added:

"The sport changed my life. It was my one life goal. Until I started, I was lost. I didn’t know what I wanted or where I was going. It was the sport that changed my life. And to this day, it gives me a goal to change my life and that of my family.”

Fabricio Andrade will be returning to his striking roots on November 3, as he takes on fellow ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne in the headlining act of ONE Fight Night 16.

The victor of the five-round kickboxing showdown will leave Lumpinee Stadium as a two-sport world champion.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America