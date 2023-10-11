Danial Williams wouldn’t be surprised with a Fabricio Andrade victory over Jonathan Haggerty: “It’s a tricky one”

Australian-Thai fighter ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams can’t contain his excitement for the upcoming ONE Fight Night 16 main event.

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is set to take on ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship in the main event.

While many fans are predicting a one-sided victory in favor of ‘The General’, Williams knows far too well that anything can happen in a fight.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Williams shared his thoughts on the upcoming blockbuster and how fans shouldn’t write Andrade off too early.

‘Mini T’ said:

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Fabricio gets it, man. It’s a tricky one, and I really like this fight. I really like it. It opens up, you know, if Haggerty wins that, he becomes a two-sport world champion. Yeah. Stepping up in his new weight class like straight away.”

Despite this fight being very hard to pick, Williams is certain about one thing; it will definitely be an exciting affair.

Williams added:

“And then, of course, if Fabricio wins, that opens him up to be a three-sport world champion because he can fight. It’s what I want to do as well, respect to him if he does it. If he beats Jonathan Haggerty, the next fight after that should be for Haggerty’s Muay Thai world title. So it’s a very interesting and very marketable fight. I’m gonna really enjoy it.”

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video broadcasts live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 15 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.