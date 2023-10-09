Danial Williams compares Tawanchai to legendary Giorgio Petrosyan: “No one can sort of figure him out”

Australian-Thai multi-sport firecracker ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams is super high on Thai sensation and reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

After Tawanchai’s epic performance at ONE Fight Night 15 last week, it’s hard to blame him. The PK Saenchai Gym product put together an incredible showing against the tough-as-nails ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut.

ONE Fight Night 15 took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, October 7th. Tawanchai defeated Nattawut via unanimous decision in a kickboxing duel.

Williams is so impressed by Tawanchai that he even compares him to kickboxing legend Giorgio ‘The Doctor’ Petrosyan, saying that he sees many similarities between the two. Williams believes that just like Petrosyan, Tawanchai is hard to figure out.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Williams had nothing but praise for Tawanchai and said the 24-year-old Thai phenom is a ‘scary’ man, just like ‘The Doctor.’

‘Mini T’ said:

“Scary man, scary. Just like I think he can be untouchable. Hey, yeah anything can happen in life too but I think he’ll be very, very scary – just someone who could be at the top level for a long, long time and no one can sort of figure him out, kinda like Petrosyan was when he was kickboxing. ‘The Doctor’, he was just at the top level for a long time. So it could be something like that where no one can just work him out for a long while.”

Petrosyan is, of course, a legend in the sport of kickboxing. Williams believes Tawanchai has the potential to follow in Petrosyan's footsteps if he plays his cards right.

Williams may be right, and if Tawanchai keeps winning, his star will shine ever brighter.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 15 via replay on Amazon Prime Video.