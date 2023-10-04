Danial Williams inspired after fighting Superlek to upgrade kicking power: "I try to mimic his style now"

To be the best, you have to learn from the best, and that is exactly what Australian-Thai firecracker ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams has done after taking on the striking world’s finest.

Williams battled ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and current no.1-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmuu9 last March, losing via third-round knockout in an absolute barnburner. But what he lost in defeat, he made up for threefold in experience.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Williams admitted he learned a lot from fighting Superlek, one of the most dangerous strikers in the world. And now, he’s trying to add several of Superlek’s signature moves to his game.

‘Mini T’ said:

"I try to mimic his style now. Just throwing and getting back into my love of kicking. I was very predominantly boxing, like doing MMA with my coaches and trying to set up patterns to improve."

Superlek is one of the most feared Muay Thai kickboxers in the world. Aptly nicknamed ‘The Kicking Machine’, he is known for his machine-gun, rapid-fire kicks. Williams is attempting to emulate this approach.

The 30-year-old added:

"I just loved how Superlek -- I was very impressed by it man. I watch all these fights now really differently. That's so cool, how you can just break the angle with the push kick and just his walk-forward hard kick – a hard kick and that just sets up his hands. Yeah, it was just cool to just learn from that and take that from him just to get back with your kicks and your kick volume and just yeah, work on kicks a little bit better."

Can Williams show off his new skills this weekend? We will find out soon.

Williams will face ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

