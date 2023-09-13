Jonathan Di Bella reveals his favorite pizza places in Manhattan

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is a bonafide New Yorker through and through. And he simply could not be considered from New York, if he didn’t know where the best places to get pizza are.

The 27-year-old couldn’t help but gush about his love for Manhattan and its diverse Italian food offerings. As such, the reigning strawweight kickboxing king often frequents Manhattan to get his Italian cuisine fixed.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Di Bella had this to say about Manhattan:

“In Manhattan, it’s a multicultural area. I like the mix. A lot of food there I like. The food is the soul. It has everything. Anything you want is there. You wake up at three o’clock in the morning, you can go somewhere.”

Where does Di Bella go to get his favorite slice of pie? The Canadian-Italian star was quick to answer:

““Lombardi’s Pizza is actually the first pizzeria in America. It’s in Little Italy in Manhattan and is one of my favorite pizza places. There’s a place in Central Park where one of my friends owns a gondola, like in Venice. He’s the only place in New York that has that so it’s kind of cool. Every summer, I spend time there.”

Will Di Bella’s special diet help him win his next fight? It’s going to be a barnburner.

Jonathan Di Bella is set to defend his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title against fierce Australian-Thai striker ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams. The two will do battle at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.