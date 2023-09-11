Danial Williams on Jonathan Di Bella’s fighting skills: “That’s all he knows”

Australian-Thai firecracker ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams is beginning to fathom just how tall of a task fighting his next opponent is going to be for him, the deeper he gets into training.

Williams will take on his toughest challenge to date, against a veteran who has reached the upper echelon of the sport with what he believes is near-flawless technique. ‘Mini T’ knows he has to bring his A-game into this fight, and is doing all he can in training to make sure he’s on point.

Danial ‘Mini T’ Williams is set to take on reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Williams was all praise for his upcoming opponent.

‘Mini T’ said:

“I just think because he’s just grown up with his dad being a champion, training since two years old, that’s all he knows. I just think his technique is quite flawless, and yeah, he’s obviously undefeated. So, I just feel like that’s all he knows, and he’s destined to do it.”

Williams is getting ready to attempt to unseat Di Bella from his lofty perch atop the strawweight kickboxing division. Can ‘Mini T’ pull off a massive upset and finally capture his first ONE world title? He will need to be at his best to do it.

ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.