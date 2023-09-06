Jonathan Di Bella says he’s done his due diligence against Danial Williams: “I see a lot of things”

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is cool, calm, and collected heading into his first world title defense. This confidence stems from his due diligence in studying his next opponent, Australian-Thai firebrand ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams.

Di Bella is set to defend his strawweight kickboxing strap against Williams at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Di Bella shared his thoughts on his upcoming adversary.

The Canadian-Italian standout said:

“I see a lot of things [about him]. I believe he has a great straight right hand. He has a lot of good calf kicks and good low kicks. His aggressiveness, his toughness.”

This epic clash between two fierce strikers has fans riled up and excited for what is likely to wind up being a ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate. Di Bella is beaming with confidence because he knows exactly what to expect from a guy like ‘Mini T’.

That being said, the 27-year-old based out of Canada says he will continue studying Williams’ past fights in order to get a better read on him.

Di Bella added:

“I have to look at all the other fights and see what he’s done on the winning end.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 15 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 15 as it happens.