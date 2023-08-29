Fabricio Andrade gets help from Felipe Lobo to prepare for Jonathan Haggerty: “I got some good training”

Reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade is taking his upcoming kickboxing bout with ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty very seriously – so much so that he’s enlisted the aid of Felipe Lobo, his Tiger Muay Thai teammate.

Who better to help Andrade get ready for this biggest fight of his life?

Lobo is the No.2-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai fighter in ONE Championship. After demolishing Thai phenom Saempetch Fairtex via third-round knockout at ONE Fight Night 9 earlier this year, Lobo is said to be next in line for a crack at Haggerty’s belt.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Andrade says he’s been getting some good work in with his fellow Brazilian.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“I got some guys [at Tiger Muay Thai], they have been very active in Muay Thai and kickboxing like Felipe Lobo. I got some other guys coming to help me, so it's been good, you know. I got some good training.”

See the interview below:

With Lobo’s aid, Andrade will put himself in a fantastic position to claim two-sport glory in his next fight.

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade is set to lock horns with ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 15.