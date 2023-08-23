Fabricio Andrade says kickboxing skills coming back to him: “I’m starting to get my memory back”

Reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade is on the precipice of greatness, with a rare opportunity to become a two-sport ONE world champion in mixed martial arts and kickboxing – the first of his kind.

Andrade is set to challenge reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing belt, which has been left behind by Petchtanong Petchfergus, who is serving a one-year suspension for banned performance-enhancing substances.

The two will lock horns at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, October 6.

For those who don’t know, Andrade started his fighting career off as a pure striker. In fact, before he made his ONE Championship MMA debut in 2020, ‘Wonder Boy’ toiled the kickboxing ranks in China, trying to make a name for himself.

That’s why with his return to kickboxing looming, Andrade says the memories are all starting to rush back in.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Andrade talked about gaining confidence before his showdown with Haggerty.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“Yes, I have faced some tough opponents as well. My last fight in kickboxing was in 2019, so it’s been a long time. Now that I’m coming back to kickboxing, I’m starting to get my memory back, and you know, remember this fight [and that fight], and the experience that I had in China and elsewhere. I’m getting even more motivated now.”

See the interview below:

Will Andrade manifest that motivation into another world title? We’ll have to wait and see.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 15 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.