Fabricio Andrade maintains he has respect for what John Lineker has accomplished

‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade maintained having respect for John Lineker’s MMA tenure thus far, but he’s quick to point out that his dominant era will end this Friday.

The Fortaleza-born athlete is making the final preparations for this week’s most anticipated rematch of the year at ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video. The first match ended inconclusively with a no-contest ruling following Andrade’s foul against Lineker in the third round. Both warriors are excited to run things back and give fans the finish they’re looking for.

Just days away from their epic battle, Andrade has spoken a lot about the rematch and what he anticipates will happen in their second meeting. Despite how he feels about Lineker as a person, ’Wonder Boy' maintains that he has respect for what Lineker has done for the sport.

At the ONE Fight Night 7 pre-event interviews, he explained:

“As I said before, I have all the respect for the history that he built. I have been watching him for a long time. He's been around for a long time. So he got my respect for that. But now, it's my time. He's talking about a different time.”

Watch the full interview below:

‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade is coming into his next bout with a boost of confidence after being on the cusp of victory in his first encounter with John Lineker.

In his last outing, the Brazilian striker demonstrated skill in all areas of MMA. This has convinced many fans that he has the capacity to be the next ONE bantamweight world champion on Friday.

American fans can watch Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker battle it out for the vacant ONE bantamweight gold on Friday, February 24th, at ONE Fight Night 7 with a Prime Video subscription.

Stephen Loman predicts Fabricio Andrade will claim the world title in bantamweight rematch

It’s no secret that ’The Sniper’ Stephen Loman will be the runner-up to a world title opportunity against either Andrade or Lineker after this week. No.3-ranked bantamweight Stephen Loman predicts Fabricio Andrade will get the finish against John Lineker in their rematch.

The Filipino sensation defeated the former divisional king, ‘The Flash’ Bibiano Fernandes, last year to earn his shot at the world title. Therefore, he’s excited to see how this rematch plays out. But in view of Andrade’s last encounter with Lineker, ’The Sniper' can't deny that ‘Wonder Boy’ has got this next win as good as secured.

Loman told ONE Championship:

“If you’re going to ask me to predict, I’d still have Andrade via technical knockout. I feel like he’s just going to pick up where he left off from that fight.”

