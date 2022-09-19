“Very entertaining fight” - Fabricio Andrade to fans on what to expect from him against John Lineker

Fabricio Andrade is ready to make a statement when he steps back into the circle as one half of the ONE on Prime Video 3 co-main event on October 21. He'll have a dancing partner in reigning ONE bantamweight world champion John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker.

Coming off of a spectacular second-round knockout of Bibiano Fernandes to capture the ONE world title, Lineker will have his hands full in his first defense against Andrade.

Entering the bout with an undefeated record of 5-0 in ONE Championship, ‘Wonder Boy’ has looked especially impressive in his last three outings, scoring first-round knockouts of Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw, and Kwon Won Il. If things go Fabricio Andrade’s way, ‘Hands of Stone’ will suffer the same fate in U.S. Primetime.

Speaking to Nicolas Atkin of South China Morning Post, Andrade talked about what fans can expect from their world title clash this October:

“If you watched my last three fights in ONE Championship, you have an idea of what’s going to happen. It’s the same thing, very entertaining fight, [I will be] coming in with a lot of confidence and I’m looking to knock him out in the first round...nobody has ever done that to him and I’m gonna be the first guy to do it.”

Watch Andrade's knockout of Kwon Won II:

Fabricio Andrade accuses John Lineker of ducking him for years

On October 21, Fabricio Andrade gets his first crack at ONE Championship gold against reigning bantamweight king John Lineker. According to ‘Wonder Boy’, the two should have squared off long ago.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Andrade said, “I’ve challenged Lineker before.” ‘Wonder Boy’ elaborated on those comments, saying:

“I’ve been asking to fight Lineker for more than two years [because] he’s the biggest name in the promotion, especially in this division. He has a history and a big number of fans. If that fight happens and I knock him out, then my name will take off.”

Fabricio Andrade will finally get his wish when the two go head-to-head with bantamweight gold on the line this October.

