Bibiano Fernandes predicts ONE on Prime Video 1

Fans and fighters are ready for ONE on Prime Video 1, the biggest night in ONE Championship history. With a potential 200 million Amazon Prime Video subscribers tuning in, ONE is bringing out the big guns for what is sure to be one of the biggest nights in mixed martial arts.

Headlining the ONE on Prime Video 1 event on August 26 is flyweight and pound-for-pound great Demetrious Johnson. 'Mighty Mouse' will once again challenge reigning and defending ONE flyweight world champion, Adriano Moraes.

Making his predictions for the massive rematch is former bantamweight world champion Bibiano Fernandes. Speaking to ONE, ‘The Flash’ couldn’t decide who would come out on top. However, he believes Johnson will be far more measured in his approach while Moraes will attempt to repeat his shocking knockout in their first meeting:

“It will be a great fight, but I believe 'DJ' will fight a little more defensively. I think, at least in the beginning, he won't try to attack too much. He will look to work from distance and find the best moment to attack. Adriano Moraes will enter this fight with everything. I think this fight will be very balanced. 'DJ' will try to be smarter in this fight, and I think he has a chance to become champion, but Adriano will definitely go in to knock him out.”

Bibiano Fernandes makes his pick for the Muay Thai war between Nong-O and Liam Harrison at ONE on Prime Video 1

Another bout that has fans counting down the minutes to ONE on Prime Video 1 is the Muay Thai showdown between reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and his challenger, the elite British striker Liam Harrison.

With five straight victories and a jaw-dropping comeback in his last outing, Harrison is riding a wave of momentum the size of a tsunami that is ready to crash into the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

On the flip side, Nong-o is arguably the greatest Muay Thai fighter walking planet earth. With an undefeated record of 8-0 inside the circle, Nong-O has looked more dominant with each outing.

Giving his thoughts on the “bloody war” that Nong-O has promised for ONE on Prime Video 1, Bibiano Fernandes looks to be backing the reigning world champion to retain his gold in spectacular fashion:

“Nong-O is the favorite for this fight. His Muay Thai is one of the best today. Just look at his record. A guy who fights with a lot of intelligence. Liam Harrison is a good fighter, but I don't see where he could win this fight. So, in my opinion, Nong-O keeps that belt.”

Edited by David Andrew