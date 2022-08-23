“That’s what will get people calling you the GOAT” - Liam Harrison explains how consistency is key to his legacy

Three-time Muay Thai world champion Liam Harrison will step into the ONE on Prime Video 1 co-main event with the chance to earn his fourth and most prestigious world title this Friday, August 26.

Harrison will meet reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanhadao in what promises to be a “bloody war” between the two Muay Thai icons.

After nearly two decades, Harrison has shown a level of consistency largely unseen in that stretch of time. Riding the wave of momentum with five straight wins, Harrison has to be especially confident after delivering a mind-blowing comeback against Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156 in April.

The British brute is one big victory away from cementing his legacy in ONE Championship. However, the ‘Hitman’ believes that his consistency over the last 20 years of competition will be his true mark in combat sports.

“Consistency has been my greatest achievement. There’s been a lot of flash-in-the-pan fighters that have come along from England and done great for a small period of time, but that doesn’t mean sh*t because if you can’t do it consistently, it doesn’t mean anything. Anyone can come forward and win a couple of fights, but to do it consistently and keep doing it year after year for over 20 years nearly, that’s what will get people calling you the GOAT.”

Liam Harrison likes to bring the “ridiculousness” to the fans

While Liam Harrison doesn’t necessarily like to dwell on the past, it was hard for fans and fighters to move on from his incredible showing against Muangthai in April. Facing early adversity with two brutal knockdowns early in the first round of their ONE 156 contest, Harrison was far from done.

Muangthai appeared to be just moments away from victory before ‘Hitman’ stormed back like a hurricane, swarming Muangthai with a flurry of strikes to overwhelm the Thai fighter.

With nothing left to lose, Harrison launched an all-out attack and in the process, dropped Muangthai three straight times to score the TKO and secure his status as the ‘comeback king.’

Speaking to ONE about the epic comeback, Harrison said:

"What you see is what you get, and I always just bring ridiculousness like this. Whether I win or I lose, there’s always some sort of drama that goes on. This had probably as much drama as you will get in any fight in our lifetimes – all in the space of one round."

