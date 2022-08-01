Relive Nong-O Gaiyanghadao’s merciless Muay Thai assault of young phenom Saemapetch Fairtex

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is a veteran of over 300 Muay Thai bouts. He is known for his precision striking and knockout power. These features were on full display when he faced young phenom Saemapetch Fairtex in 2019.

ONE Championship recently shared the highlights of this Muay Thai world title fight on YouTube, with the caption:

"NO MERCY 😤🥊 Nong-O Is A Muay Thai MONSTER ... Before ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defends his belt against Liam Harrison at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26, recap all the wild moments from his World Title firefight with Saemapetch Fairtex in 2019!"

The world championship fight between Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Saemapetch is a buffet for fans of striking.

At one point, the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion swept his opponent, but had all of his head kicks dodged. He then adjusted and began throwing flurries of punches. Both of these men threw with knockout power and incredible speed.

The 35-year-old world champion proved why the ONE gold belongs to him, as his counters were sharper and landed with more ferocity. He managed to corner his challenger and landed a hard combination of uppercuts to score a knockdown. He finished the fight with a thunderous right cross, which knocked the challenger out in round four.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao returns on August 26

Nong-O has maintained a rule over ONE's bantamweight Muay Thai division. The champ has accumulated eight wins in a row with five world title defenses, the most recent three of which came by way of knockouts.

The Muay Thai great will next face a huge challenge against striking veteran 'Hitman' Liam Harrison. These two are set to fight for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai championship at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

35-year-old world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will look to add another win to his illustrious and decorated career on August 26. The Thai-born fighter told ONE that he will be aiming for another KO victory.

“It might seem ridiculous to say that my favorite Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer is Liam Harrison, my next challenger. I’ve been following him for quite a long time. I love his style. His fights are always exciting and fun to watch. For our world title fight, I believe that both of us will go all out. And I am sure that it will end with a knockout, either for him or me.”

