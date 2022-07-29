Nong-O Gaiyanghadao training his thunderous body kicks for Liam Harrison

Bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is sharpening his tools en route to his title defense at ONE on Prime Video 1. The Thai great posted a video of himself on Instagram practicing a hard and booming kick to prepare for his fight against Liam Harrison.

The caption, translated from Thai to English, read:

"Practice every day. Tired every day. But he still comes back to practice every day."

See the clip below:

It is a video of the decorated champion repeatedly drilling his body kick into the heavy bag at full power. He is getting it ready for his August 26 title defense against British striker Liam Harrison.

The Thai champion has earned his spot atop the Muay Thai pound-for-pound rankings with over 260 professional career victories. Nong-O has also collected major titles in Lumpinee Stadium, Rajadamnern Stadium, and ONE Championship.

'The Hitman' Liam Harrison and Nong-O Gaiyanghadao are both powerful strikers on impressive win streaks. Both combatants have garnered a lot of respect in the combat sports world and will enter this bout with knockout wins in their most recent fights.

A Lifetime in Muay Thai for Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Watching Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defend his championship title is akin to watching history being made; this Thai fighter is a walking Muay Thai legend. He has collected hundreds of notable victories, many via KO stoppages and every prestigious title in the sport.

The Thai-born fighter began training at the age of nine and had his first bout only a month after he started. Like many fighters in Thailand, he began competing in Muay Thai because it offered his family another source of much-needed income.

In an interview with ONE, he explained:

“When I was young, we were poor. We planted vegetables and ate eggs almost every day. My parents were working in Bangkok. They sent money home monthly but some months it wasn’t enough... At first, I didn’t like [Muay Thai]. However, I made money from it that helped to improve my financial status, and I kept doing it.”

After all of his incredible success in the sport, Nong-O says he is grateful for having entered Muay Thai and dedicating his life to it. He said:

“Muay Thai has taught me about life. When you fail, do not think that you will always fail. Whenever you fail, think that you your day will come. You must try and keep fighting. Do you best because Muay Thai teaches you to be tough. It gives you strength, makes you a fighter. Win or lose, you must keep fighting. If not for Muay Thai, I would not be sitting here. I wouldn’t be here today.”

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will be looking to defend his title against British striker 'The Hitman' Liam Harrison on ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs on US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

