Free full fight: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao shows methodical brilliance against iconic Mehdzi Zatout

When Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Mehdi Zatout fought, it presented fans with two impressive Muay Thai world champions facing off in ONE Championship. Nong-O is a Thai-born fighter who has earned his top position in the pound-for-pound rankings with his smart tactics and incredible power.

In 2018, the Thai fighter faced accomplished French-Algerian Muay Thai striker Mehdi Zatout. Zatout was well known in the combat sports world, having collected world titles in WBC and WMC.in the

Nong-O, at this point, has collected illustrious world championships from Rajadamnern and Lumpinee Stadium, and recorded over 250 victories in his professional career.

The Thai talent outpointed and outstruck the accomplished French-Algerian fighter in their match. See highlights from their exciting fight in a YouTube video recently uploaded by ONE Championship:

"Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Mehdi Zatout | Muay Thai Full Fight"

Nong-O quickly took control of the ring, and threw thunderous punches and kicks in combination, which cornered the French-Algerian striker. Zatout found success catching kicks and sweeping the Thai champion on multiple occasions.

The Thai-born fighter was able to corner Zatout and begin a firefight, with both throwing heavy leather at each other. After an exchange of kicks and punches, it was clear that Nong-O had the power advantage.

A hammering overhand elbow dropped the French-Algerian in round two, with Nong-O flexing his incredible power. Zatout tied up and tried to clinch to protect himself, but instead would eat combination strikes. A high kick landed for Nong-O near the end of round two.

In round round three, the Thai-born fighter threw powerful combinations with ill-intent. A knee in the clinch wobbled Zatout, but he stayed on his feet. Nong-O dominated the fight with his tactical brilliance and impressive power.

Commentator Michael Schiavello said of the performance:

"Nong-O's systematically, methodically, breaking Mehdzi Zatout down ... Unable to finish Mehdzi Zatout but was able to punish him from the top of his head to the tips of his toes. What a performance from Nong-O Gaiyanghadao!"

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Liam Harrison on August 26

After the Zatout fight, Nong-O continued his impressive run in ONE Championship. He picked up the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title in his next fight and followed this up with five defenses. The most recent three of those were all won by knockout.

At ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, the Thai champion will face a major test when he fights dangerous British striker Liam 'The Hitman' Harrison.

Harrison is coming off a fight of the year contender, which saw him and Muangthai P.K.Saenchai exchange five knockdowns in just a single round. After more than 20 years in Muay Thai, the Brit is looking to earn the crown jewel of his career by defeating Nong-O and taking the gold.

These two powerful fighters will face off on August 26 at US primetime as the co-main event for the ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II fight card.

