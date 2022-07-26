Can Nong-O Gaiyanghadao’s razor-sharp combinations trump Liam Harrison’s aggressiveness?

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will be one of the many highlights of an absolutely stacked ONE on Prime Video 1 card on August 26. The Muay Thai legend will put his world title and undefeated record in the circle on the line against high-octane British striker Liam Harrison in the co-main event of the evening.

In anticipation of the Muay Thai showdown, ONE Championship shared a clip of the world champion putting in work at the gym, sharpening his skills for perhaps his toughest challenger yet.

“Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is looking SHARP 💪 The ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion defends his throne against Liam Harrison on August 26 at ONE on Prime Video 1! 🏆 @nongogaiyanghadao”

With over 260 career victories, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is one of the most decorated Muay Thai fighters in the history of the sport. With eight straight wins inside the circle, Nong-O is fighting to keep his crown and further cement his legacy as one of the greatest Muay Thai strikers to walk the earth.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Liam Harrision is a story of precision vs. power

Liam Harrison will step into the circle on August 26 with a truck-load of momentum behind him. The British striker is coming off a career highlight where he defeated Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156 in April after suffering two knockdowns early in the first round. ‘Hitman’ rallied, knocking down Muangthai three times to score a TKO in perhaps the greatest comeback in ONE Championship history.

With nothing left to lose, ‘Hitman’ let his hands go in the face of an almost-certain loss. Harrison’s all-action style of combat overwhelmed Muangthai, but don’t expect Nong-O to be drawn into a similar firefight. Harrison is a balls-to-the-wall power striker while Nong-O is much more reserved. He utilizes precision over power to defeat his opponents in the later rounds or on the scorecards.

Realistically, this fight goes one of two ways. An early knockout by Harrison, or a late-round finish or decision by Nong-O. Harrison will likely try to push the pace early, drawing Nong-O into a brawl. The Thai world champion is far too smart and has a lot to lose by throwing caution to the wind and engaging in a knockdown dragout war with ‘Hitman’ Harrison.

Expect a highly entertaining striking war between the two, but in the end, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao’s measured approach will likely best that of the 'swing first and ask questions later' approach that has made Harrison a fan-favorite.

