“Don’t mistake my kindness for weakness” - Nong-O Gaiyanghadao sends ominous warning to Liam Harrison

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has a huge challenge ahead of him as he looks to defend his belt against 'The Hitman' Liam Harrison.

In interviews, the two have been cordial to one another and have shown outright respect in the lead-up to this fight. However, the Muay Thai world champion recently warned Harrison not to take his kindness lightly, writing on Instagram:

"Don’t mistake my kindness for weakness. Once the cage is locked, there is no escape. I’m coming for blood."

While speaking to ONE Championship, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao said that Harrison has one of the deepest skillsets of any opponent he has faced.

“I think Liam’s skill set is very good. He is a strategist. He is veteran fighter. Compared to me, our skills and experience are equivalent. [The result will] depend on our physical condition on the fight day and how well you prepare yourself, as well as our game plan in the circle. Of course, Liam’s most dangerous weapons are punches and leg kicks. His powerful punches can knock you out in one blow. For his leg kicks, I’ve seen many of his opponents get knocked out by them."

Nong-O will look to add another world title defense to his esteemed record when he faces 'The Hitman' Harrison on August 26 at US primetime on the ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II card.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao in ONE Championship

Expert Muay Thai striker Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has collected dozens of world titles in prestigous organizations, including Lumpinee Stadium, Rajadamnern Stadium, and the Professional Boxing Association of Thailand, among others.

However, the crowning achievement of his career has been his impressive world title run in ONE Championship. Since earning the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in 2019, he has rattled off five successful defenses, the most recent three of which were won by way of knockout.

The Muay Thai world champion said that he will be looking to add yet another KO to his record when he defends his belt against Liam Harrison.

“For our world title fight, I believe that both of us will go all out. And I am sure that it will end with a knockout, either for him or me. It depends on whose weapons will hit the target first. He has heavy punches and kicks. I have them, too. Let’s see who will do better in the circle. Liam, I will go all out in our upcoming fight. You should prepare yourself well because I’m about to knock you out, for sure.”

