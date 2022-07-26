Get hyped with two highlight-reel knockouts from Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Liam Harrison

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Liam Harrison, two of the most powerful strikers in Muay Thai. will face off at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Nong-O and Harrison are both coming off thunderous knockout victories to set up this high-stakes fight.

In the video below, ONE has shown the most recent fights of these two top-ranked strikers.

"LEGENDARY MUAY THAI 👑 Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Liam Harrison | Aug 26 ... Ahead of the titanic ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title showdown between reigning king Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and British superstar Liam Harrison at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II on August 26, relive their most recent displays in the Circle!"

Catch the full video below:

Earlier this year, British striker 'Hitman' Liam Harrison fought 'Elbow Zombie' Muangthai PK.Saenchai in one of the most exciting fights in combat sports history. As one can see in the video above, Harrison was knocked down twice in quick succession, nearly losing.

The Brit used his grit to return fire with authority and earned a knockdown of his own. The two started a firefight and Harrison secured two more knockdowns to gain the victory. The fight saw five knockdowns in just a single round. The result earned Harrison a $100,000 performance bonus, plus a title shot.

The reigning champion, meanwhile, is on a knockout win streak while defending his title. It is with good reason that Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is a top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter. As seen in the above video, he is an intelligent and patient striker who makes his opponents pay for their mistakes

At ONE X, he let Felipe Lobo come to him and strike, recognizing the holes in his defense. The Thai-born champion took his time while picking off Lobo, but ended the fight in round three with a sledgehammer of an uppercut. No second 10 count was needed.

Nong-O will look to add his sixth title defense on August 26 at US primetime when he faces the knockout British striker Harrison on ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Liam Harrison & the rest of ONE on Prime Video 1

In addition to Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Liam Harrison, the August 26 event is loaded with an impressive stack of great matches. ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II is a treat for combat sports fans.

Headlining this card will be a world title rematch between Adriano Moraes and 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson. Johnson is looking to pick up a ONE Championship world title and avenge the only knockout loss of his career.

Plus, ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will be competing in the semi-finals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix against Savvas Michael.

All this and more is set for ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will take place at US primetime.

