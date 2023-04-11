Fabricio Andrade is the one fighter that “fascinates” Demetrious Johnson

‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson recognizes Fabricio Andrade as the one fighter that still “fascinates” him.

The ONE flyweight world champion admitted in a previous interview with Joe Rogan that ‘Wonder Boy’ is one of the fighters that he loves watching compete in ONE Championship. In a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything session, Johnson reaffirmed that stance.

The 36-year-old veteran recently admitted that the fighter who continues to fascinate him is the reigning ONE bantamweight world champion.

In his own words, he told a fan on Reddit:

“I think the last person was Fabricio Andrade.”

Though he took some time off to virtually hang out with his fans, Demetrious Johnson is putting in the work ahead of his trilogy bout against rival Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10.

Johnson and Moraes’ head-to-head stand at 1-1 with their last meeting at ONE on Prime Video 1 ending in one of the greatest wins in the American legend’s career.

For the majority of the fight, the Brazilian standout played a dangerous game of advancing forward and using his reach to attack Johnson from different angles. As a result, Moraes was more successful with his takedowns.

He would find the opening and follow it up with some heavy top control but Johnson was always privy to the attacks and never stayed too long on the ground.

After a tense back-and-forth battle, Demetrious Johnson’s shining moment arrived when he fired back a right hand to rock Moraes backwards. Sensing the beginning of the end, Johnson pushed forward and slammed his knee to the side of Moraes’ head to knock him out cold.

The end result saw Johnson pick up a $50,000 performance bonus for avenging his TKO loss and for becoming the first man to ever knock out Adriano Moraes.

On May 5, Johnson hopes to end his rival’s plans of resurgence with another highlight reel finish at the 1st Bank Center in Colorado.

All Fight Night events are available to watch for free in North America with a Prime Video subscription.

