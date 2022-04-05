"If Loman wants to fight me, I can knock him out in the first round" - Fabricio Andrade plans to make quick work of Stephen Loman if they ever fight

Fabricio Andrade thinks that if he and Stephen Loman ever fight, he will knock him out in the first round.

Andrade is already one of the top bantamweights in ONE Championship, but he wants to build up as much stock before he gets a potential title shot. ‘Wonder Boy’ has a perfect 4-0 record in ONE Championship and this winning streak has pushed him to become the No.4-ranked contender to John Lineker’s ONE bantamweight world title. Andrade, however, isn’t contented and he plans to bump that streak to five straight wins.

In an interview with South China Morning Post’s Nick Atkin, Fabrcicio Andrade said that he wants to fight the No.3-ranked contender Stephen Loman next.

Andrade said that he not only plans to beat Loman, but would knock out the Filipino contender in round one. He said:

"If Loman wants to fight me, I can knock him out in the first round.”

Andrade is coming off a first-round knockout win over Jeremy Pacatiw in February 2022. He was also able to critique Loman’s fight against Shoko Sato at ONE X.

Although Loman took the unanimous win, Andrade wasn’t impressed with the way the fight panned out. Andrade, who holds a victory over Sato from January 2021 said:

“Honestly I don’t even know if he really won the fight. It was a really close fight, Shoko Sato was really pushing the fight, pushing with the strikes, if you watch my fight against him he was pulling guard so you can see the difference of my strikes compared to all those other guys.”

Fabricio Andrade willing to fight anyone in the bantamweight rankings

Fabricio Andrade’s impressive record at ONE Championship should at least merit him for a fight with anyone in the top five of the bantamweight rankings. Those bouts, however, are still far from reality.

Despite his perfect run in the promotion, Andrade feels his contemporaries are yet to take notice of him.

Fabricio Andrade said that he was already asking for a fight against Loman as early as December but no match was scheduled. Instead of waiting, the Brazilian star took it upon himself to call out Kwon Won Il and former champion Kevin Belingon. He expressed himself by saying:

“I've been calling all of those guys, Kwon Won Il, Loman, Belingon, all of those names I can fight anybody. That’s why I say I can fight for the title because the difference is I can fight anyone anytime, and I know nobody is calling my name.”

Edited by Allan Mathew