Fabricio Andrade raves about ONE Friday Fights: “As exciting as it gets”

ONE Friday Fights 22 brought together a whole array of familiar faces last week, as Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin squared off for the ONE undisputed heavyweight world title.

The explosive main event was exciting as it’s ever been, keeping all the fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish. No one could have taken more pride in the event’s triumphant success than ONE bantamweight world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade.

He was in attendance that night to support and cheer on his fellow Tiger Muay Thai teammate, ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin, who after three rounds of dominant action, captured the ONE heavyweight strap by TKO ground and pound in the third round.

Fabricio Andrade summed up the incredible 11-man main event on Instagram with the following caption:

“ONE Friday nights is as exciting as it gets #onefridaynight22 #weareone.”

Check out some of the images he shared below:

After witnessing some of the greatest battles at ONE Friday Fights 22, Fabricio Andrade is pumped to return to action to continue his dominant reign in the 145-pound division.

He completed his goal of clearing out the rankings when he captured the bantamweight strap against former world titleholder John Lineker in a rematch earlier this year. The Brazilian is therefore excited to fight new blood.

Currently on his sights is surging Filipino stalwart Stephen Loman, who earned a right to a potential world title shot after beating Brazilian legend and former ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano Fernandes at ONE on Prime Video 4: Abbasov vs. Lee.

If everything goes according to plan, fans can expect to watch another mesmerizing world title fight that will be talked about for decades to come.

Poll : 0 votes