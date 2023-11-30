“Encouraged me to compete” - Bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade reconnects with old coach in Brazilian homecoming

Fabricio Andrade is back in his home country of Brazil to soak in a much-needed break from fighting, and he received a timely boost of encouragement from the people who helped him reach the heights he’s in.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion had a homecoming in his home country, Brazil, where he was welcomed by one of his first coaches and trainers, Marcelo Serpente. Andrade posted two photos on his Instagram account and wrote the caption: (as translated in English)

“Second day of filming for @itamar_sousa007 visiting the @combate academy which was my first teacher and together with @marcelolemosoficial encouraged me to compete and helped me make my first steps into the world of fighting.”

This encounter with his beloved mentor somehow eased the tough defeat he received from ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in their ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title showdown, as he came up short of becoming a two-sport world champion.

‘Wonder Boy’ absorbed a tough loss to ‘The General’ with a second-round knockout but could pursue a rematch with Haggerty in an effort to even their head-to-head record and avenge that defeat.

The Tiger Muay Thai representative could also receive a new challenger to his reign from the bantamweight MMA division and defend his 26-pound world championship belt.

Fabricio Andrade would welcome a challenge from Jonathan Haggerty in an MMA match

Right after his crowning glory as the latest two-sport world champion in ONE Championship, Haggerty immediately challenged Andrade for the ONE bantamweight MMA world championship to potentially become the second athlete in the promotion to become a three-sport world champion.

But the 26-year-old Brazilian will be very much open to that match in his natural ruleset and is expected to be the favorite in that match once it materializes since he has a background in grappling compared to Haggerty, who has only been competing under the striking arts his entire career.