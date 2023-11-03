“He is a monster” - Fans rally behind Fabricio Andrade’s quest for bantamweight kickboxing gold

Fabricio Andrade has built a reputation as a feared knockout finisher as he used his incredible power to become the undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion. Andrade finished four of his six opponents by gut-wrenching knockout.

The Brazilian displayed this power in his two encounters with former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker, who is also acclaimed as one of the hardest hitters on the ONE roster. But the newly minted world champion matched the strength of ‘Hands of Stone’ and went on to claim the 26-pound golden belt.

This career-defining victory by ‘Wonder Boy’ was reposted by ONE Championship on their official Instagram account ahead of his champion-versus-champion clash with ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty. The post centered on the success that Andrade had against this former rival, Lineker, and was captioned with:

"Fabricio Andrade is here to make a STATEMENT 😤 Can "Wonder Boy" shut down the doubters and become a two-sport titleholder against Jonathan Haggerty this Friday at ONE Fight Night 16 on @primevideo! 👊 @fabricioandrade1"

The 26-year-old’s first meeting with Lineker in October 2022 ended in a no-contest result due to the unintentional foul he committed. He was winning the fight when the match was called off. But in February 2023, Andrade made sure to leave no doubt about his dominance over the 33-year-old as he finished him with a fourth-round TKO.

This Instagram post by ONE Championship received positive comments from various users on the platform. Fans and other combat sports personalities admired the striking prowess of Andrade, as users @seraphoem10, @limktg_7132, @spencermoreno, @rodrigobulldog_, and even the Brazilian Olympian, who represents the country in Judo, Nacif Elias (@nacifelias), were in awe of the power that the ‘Wonder Boy’ owns.

They commented:

“He is a monster 👏👏👏. Heavy hit is way different!”

“Shattered the cup. Oof.”

“Andrade the BMF Champ! Big Yes 🇧🇷🦾🏆🔥🔥”

“Champion 🔥💪”

“The Champion💪🏽🔥🇧🇷”

Screenshot of fans' comments

With the support of thousands of fans all around the world, especially from his Brazilian compatriots, the Tiger Muay Thai representative wants to collect the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title by beating ‘The General’ in their main event showdown this Saturday, November 3, at ONE Fight Night 16 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.