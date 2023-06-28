Fabricio Andrade ‘really impressed’ by Kwon Won Il’s display against Artem Belakh

Reigning ONE bantamweight world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade is patiently waiting for his next world title challenger to step up to the plate. However, a former adversary has caught his attention.

Following the No.4-ranked Kwon Won Il’s second-round technical knockout victory over Artem Belakh at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov a few weeks ago, Andrade commented on ‘Pretty Boy’s performance and thought it was exceptional.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Andrade talked about his South Korean contemporary’s victory.

The 25-year-old Brazilian star said:

“I was actually really impressed by his performance against Artem Belakh. That was a good performance, he got taken down but stayed composed.”

Catch the interview below:

Indeed, Kwon’s performance against Belakh was nothing short of spectacular, which could lead many to wonder how Kwon could perform should he earn a rematch against the now-bantamweight king.

Meanwhile, Andrade is looking forward to his first world title defense since taking the vacant belt in February against John Lineker. The next logical man in line is none other than the No.2-ranked Stephen ‘The Sniper’ Loman of the Philippines.

While there is no official confirmation that this fight has been signed and sealed, with Andrade having already defeated the majority of the division’s top five, fans certainly expect it.

Still, Andrade teased that he may have a surprise for everyone when he announces his next fight. It could be something completely different and not something fans have on their radar.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates surrounding Fabricio Andrade.

Poll : 0 votes