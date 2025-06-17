Fabricio Andrade says inner rage helps fuel him to become a better fighter: “I’d say I’m an angry guy”

Fabricio Andrade has never been one to sugarcoat his personality.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion was honest in admitting that he'll always use his internal rage in his quest to become the best possible fighter.

In an interview with V.RIMK, Andrade admitted that he would, at times, get furious with himself if he sees he's not at the level he wants to be in.

Fabricio Andrade said:

"I’d say I’m an angry guy. I am an angry person, but that turns out to be a quality for me, too. I think that’s what gave me the energy I needed in the beginning. I wanted to improve; it was like when I had a belief that someone was better than me, it already made me angry."

He added:

"I had to go back to training more, to try to be better than that person next time. So I guess, this is kind of a defect and a quality at the same time."

That internal rage ultimately led to Andrade reaching the top of the MMA world.

After starting his professional career in Muay Thai and kickboxing, Andrade transitioned to MMA and quickly grabbed the limelight when he set foot on ONE Championship's global stage.

After submitting Mark Abelardo in his promotional debut, Fabricio Andrade ultimately showed his striking pedigree with five straight knockout wins his MMA run in the promotion.

Andrade took out Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw, Kwon Won Il (twice), and John Lineker via brutal knockout.

Andrade's win over Lineker saw him capture the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 7. He then retained the gold against Kwon in their rematch at ONE 170.

Fabricio Andrade reveals he demands the best from his teammates

Fabricio Andrade doesn't only demand excellence from himself, but also from his teammates.

In the same interview with V.RIMK, 'Wonder Boy' admitted that his dogged mentality would often rub off on his teammates at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand. He said:

"I demand a lot from myself in my day-to-day life, with a question about everything. So sometimes there are people around who sometimes I feel that they are not doing enough, so it already makes me stressed. So I end up being a person who’s quite impatient and kind of has a short fuse. I lose my patience easily."

