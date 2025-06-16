“I lose my patience easily” - Fabricio Andrade admits he demands all or nothing from his training partners

Fabricio Andrade's quest for greatness doesn't just involve himself.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion admitted that his insane work ethic to improve himself would often rub off on his teammates at Tiger Muay Thai.

In an interview with V.RIMK, Andrade explained he trained at such a high level that he would sometimes get tense if he didn't see his teammates exert the same effort he did while training.

Fabricio Andrade said:

"I demand a lot from myself in my day-to-day life, with a question about everything. So sometimes there are people around who sometimes I feel that they are not doing enough, so it already makes me stressed. So I end up being a person who’s quite impatient and kind of has a short fuse. I lose my patience easily."

That insatiable drive, however, fueled Andrade to the top of the MMA world.

'Wonder Boy', as he would eventually be known, carved out an unbeaten 7-0 (1 no-contest) record, including six finishes, in his ONE Championship career.

Despite his Muay Thai background, Andrade initially showed his grappling prowess when he submitted Mark Abelardo with a rear-naked choke in his ONE Championship debut at ONE: No Surrender.

He eventually unleashed his striking arsenal when he racked up five straight knockout wins against Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw, Kwon Won Il (twice), and John Lineker.

Andrade's last knockout win against Kwon was a testament to his lethal one-shot power.

The Brazilian superstar retained his ONE bantamweight MMA world title when he folded his Korean nemesis with his trademark knee to the gut 42 seconds into the opening round of their ONE 170 world title rematch.

Fabricio Andrade says martial arts gave him a purpose growing up

Fabricio Andrade knew he had to rely on his tough attitude to escape Fortaleza's poverty-stricken neighborhoods.

Growing up in one of Brazil's poorest regions, Andrade turned to martial arts for an initial escape and a pathway to a better life.

In the same interview with V.RIMK, he said:

"In addition to being my escape valve, it also helped me evolve and always seek to overcome my limits. And above all, I don’t turn down challenges. I believe that all of this created the person I am today."

