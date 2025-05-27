"The cracking sound" - Fans feel the terrifying pain Fabricio Andrade unloaded on Jeremy Pacatiw in pivotal Singapore clash

Fabricio Andrade has built a reputation for breaking down opponents with punishing body shots — and over three years ago, Jeremy Pacatiw experienced that brutal reality firsthand.

The two clashed in a bantamweight MMA bout on the supporting card of ONE: Full Circle, held behind closed doors at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in February 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite a strong start from the Filipino prospect, the Brazilian hard-hitter systematically dismantled his cage counterpart with sharp, technical striking.

Andrade began dictating the pace with snappy jabs, gradually Pacatiw's flow and momentum. As his shots found their mark with increasing precision, his confidence also grew.

Soon after, Andrade's well-placed body strike visibly rattled Pacatiw and slowed him down. Sensing that the end was near, 'Wonder Boy' timed a perfectly executed knee to the midsection just as 'The Juggernaut' lunged forward with an overhand right.

The blow landed flush, folding Pacatiw and sending him crashing to the canvas in pain. This prompted the referee to step in and call a halt to the contest at the 1:37 mark of the opening round.

Relive that stunning sequence by viewing the Instagram clip below:

This emphatic finish remains one of the most talked-about moments of Andrade's early ONE Championship run:

Fabricio Andrade looks to challenge himself in a new weight class

Today, Fabricio Andrade sits atop the division as the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

However, the Brazilian sensation isn't content to rest on his laurels. In a recent interview with the promotion, Andrade revealed that he's eyeing to move up in weight — a potential bid to capture gold in a second division:

"Yes, I've thought about moving up a weight class. Of course, it's not an easy decision. I like to challenge myself, and that would be a great challenge."

