  • "The cracking sound" - Fans feel the terrifying pain Fabricio Andrade unloaded on Jeremy Pacatiw in pivotal Singapore clash

"The cracking sound" - Fans feel the terrifying pain Fabricio Andrade unloaded on Jeremy Pacatiw in pivotal Singapore clash

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified May 27, 2025 12:43 GMT
Fabricio Andrade (left), Jeremy Pacatiw (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]
Fabricio Andrade has built a reputation for breaking down opponents with punishing body shots — and over three years ago, Jeremy Pacatiw experienced that brutal reality firsthand.

The two clashed in a bantamweight MMA bout on the supporting card of ONE: Full Circle, held behind closed doors at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in February 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite a strong start from the Filipino prospect, the Brazilian hard-hitter systematically dismantled his cage counterpart with sharp, technical striking.

Andrade began dictating the pace with snappy jabs, gradually Pacatiw's flow and momentum. As his shots found their mark with increasing precision, his confidence also grew.

Soon after, Andrade's well-placed body strike visibly rattled Pacatiw and slowed him down. Sensing that the end was near, 'Wonder Boy' timed a perfectly executed knee to the midsection just as 'The Juggernaut' lunged forward with an overhand right.

The blow landed flush, folding Pacatiw and sending him crashing to the canvas in pain. This prompted the referee to step in and call a halt to the contest at the 1:37 mark of the opening round.

Relive that stunning sequence by viewing the Instagram clip below:

This emphatic finish remains one of the most talked-about moments of Andrade's early ONE Championship run:

Comments from Instagram

Fabricio Andrade looks to challenge himself in a new weight class

Today, Fabricio Andrade sits atop the division as the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

However, the Brazilian sensation isn't content to rest on his laurels. In a recent interview with the promotion, Andrade revealed that he's eyeing to move up in weight — a potential bid to capture gold in a second division:

"Yes, I've thought about moving up a weight class. Of course, it's not an easy decision. I like to challenge myself, and that would be a great challenge."
Nissi Icasiano

A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.

Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.

Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.

In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
