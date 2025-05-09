“I like to challenge myself” - Bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade open to two-division dominance at featherweight 

Fabricio Andrade doesn't plan to take a back seat in his mission to scale to greater heights in ONE Championship.

The ONE bantamweight MMA world champion shot for two-sport glory in 2023. Unfortunately, his dreams hit a screeching halt when he was put to sleep by British slugger Jonathan Haggerty.

A rematch against 'The General' isn't something he'd turn down. But he's equally determined to add another 26-pound strap in his domain if given the chance.

"Yes, I've thought about moving up a weight class. Of course, it's not an easy decision," the Brazilian brawler told ONE Championship."

"I like to challenge myself, and that would be a great challenge, but there are many things that influence a decision like that," he added.

While nothing is certain about a featherweight switch, a division ruled by Chinese warrior Tang Kai, one thing has been guaranteed every time the Thailand-based striker laces the four-ounce gloves.

Fabricio Andrade has collected highlight-reel victories for fun since gracing the ONE Circle in July 2020. 'Wonder Boy' has claimed six finishes from eight appearances in MMA.

He was last seen in action at ONE 170 this past January, where he successfully defended his prized possession with a wicked 42-second finish of ranked challenger 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il.

Fabricio Andrade stacks praise on Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu

With a first world title defense out of the way, Fabricio Andrade awaits the next fighter who will challenge him for his throne.

In the same interview with the promotion, 'Wonder Boy' named fourth-ranked bantamweight MMA contender Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu as a potential challenger.

The Mongolian has won six of his seven appearances under the ONE spotlight. Andrade, for his part, gave credit where it's due, saying:

“Mongolian Enkh-rgil Baatarkhuu, who just beat Jeremy Pacatiw, is a very experienced MMA fighter. He is coming off three straight wins and has fought in the top division, so he is a guy with a lot of experience.

"He is a strong guy with a very good grappling game. He is a guy who could definitely be a challenge for me in grappling.”

