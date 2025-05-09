“A guy with a lot of experience” - Bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade takes note of Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu’s incredible rise

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade always keeps a keen eye on the division he lords over and is on the lookout for possible usurpers.

Ad

'Wonder Boy' recently gave credit where it's due, praising the incredible run of Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in the 145-pound MMA ranks.

In a ONE Championship interview, Andrade acknowledged Baatarkhuu's claim as possibly his next challenger.

“Mongolian Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, who just beat Jeremy Pacatiw, is a very experienced MMA fighter. He is coming off three straight wins and has fought in the top division, so he is a guy with a lot of experience."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Brazilian superstar added:

"He is a strong guy with a very good grappling game. He is a guy who could definitely be a challenge for me in grappling.”

Ad

Aptly dubbed 'The Tormentor', Baatarkhuu has brought a menacing aura to the bantamweight MMA division, where he now ranks fourth.

The 36-year-old veteran has been a thorn in everyone, particularly to Filipino fighters in ONE Championship.

The Mongolian powerhouse once again relied on his bruising ground game to dominate Jeremy Pacatiw via unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 29 last March.

That victory extended his winning streak to three, and he currently holds a 6-1 slate in the home of martial arts.

Ad

Fabricio Andrade says he's cut from a different cloth

Despite the emergence of contenders in the 145-pound division, Fabricio Andrade remains confident he will keep his 26 pounds of gold for a long time.

The Tiger Muay Thai athlete once again showcased why he is indeed the best bantamweight on the planet with an emphatic first-round KO of Kwon Won Il at ONE 170 last January.

Ad

"To Kwon Won Il, yeah, he was on a good streak. But as I said before, I am on another level - and that fight showed that," Fabricio Andrade told Inside Fighting in an earlier interview.

'Wonder Boy' continued:

"Not trying to sound confident. But it is what it is. I trained hard to get here, and I don't wanna give up my spot anytime."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.